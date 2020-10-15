NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – For 200 years, you’d hear a chorus from inside Nashville First Baptist Church.

However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, services were canceled. No people, no worship and no choir for the next six months.

But, the church could not just sit still; so, the choir regathered multiple times a week. Choir members then began visiting as many different church members as possible.

To this day, COVID caroling ministry has visited 69 homes, including stops in Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and all over Nashville, impacting over 300 lives.

