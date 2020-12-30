NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Days after the bombing on Second Avenue North damaged dozens of local businesses, some owners are finally getting the chance to reopen their doors.
One of those businesses is Salon J and Day Spa, that had to close down as authorities carried out their investigation.
Expecting a flurry of weekend customers after Christmas Day, the salon instead had to shut its doors and turn away business.
But today, the local day spa — fortunately undamaged by the blast — is reopening its doors and welcoming customers back.
This morning our Big Joe on the Go is at Salon J speaking to owner Joanne York about her experience closing her business over the weekend and how her salon is getting back on track as more of downtown reopens.
