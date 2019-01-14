NASHVILLE (WSMV) - M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers is offering a special deal for federal employees affected by the government shutdown.
On Thursday, January 17 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the M.L. Rose Food Truck will be out at Street Eats on 4th Avenue and Deaderick Street offering a FREE cheeseburger and waffle fries for the first 100 federal employees affected by the shutdown who show their government-issued ID. After the first 100, there will be a cheeseburger and waffle fries for $5 to those affected by the shutdown.
From January 17-31, M.L. Rose in Capitol View on 11th Avenue North will offer the $5 cheeseburger and waffle fries promotion for federal employees affected by shutdown who show ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.