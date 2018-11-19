“We are and will continue to be open for business and hope to see you soon,” said David’s Bridal CEO Scott Key, in a video posted online regarding David’s Bridal filing for bankruptcy.
Concerned brides-to-be who recently bought dresses from there reached out to us looking for answers.
So, the News4 I-Teams Lindsay Bramson started investigating what this means for them.
Veronica Privett has always imagined what her wedding day would be like.
"The dress was probably the most important thing for me. I’ve thought about it since I was a little girl,” said Privett.
She said yes to the dress back in September at the David's Bridal in Cool Springs. However, her fiancée, Andi still has to get her dress.
"Not only are we both getting our wedding dresses, each of us has bridesmaids,” said Privett.
9 dresses total all coming from Americas largest wedding retailer, that just filed for bankruptcy. Leaving both Privett and her fiancée with many unanswered questions.
"Perhaps, are they going to raise dress prices? Are they going to eliminate retail stores,” wonders Privett.
“There's a lot of ways this could end up affecting the stores in ways they may not even be aware of,” Privett added.
Good questions and here are the answers.
Will dress prices go up? According to David’s Bridal, no.
Will all 300 stores remain open, including the 7 in Tennessee? A representative for the chain says yes.
And will customers still be able to purchase other items including shoes and veils? Also yes.
“At David’s, we’re honored to be part of the most important day in a woman’s life,” said Key.
According to David’s Bridal, all brides will receive dresses on time and there will be no impact to customers.
But Privett has her doubts.
"I worry now how is that going to affect my dream wedding and having my dream dress,” said Privett.
Customers are receiving emails telling them their dress is on schedule.
If you have a dress at a local David’s Bridal and want to know the status of it, you can email dbcustomerservice@dbi.com or call 1-844-400-3222
