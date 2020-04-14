MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) — Derek Morse got a beer-making kit as a gift from her sister nearly 20 years ago. His first batch of brew was a disaster, something he called terrible. So he went to work to learn more about beer.
Now, Hop Springs beer park is his Rutherford County hot spot.
Morse now has new beer: a Tennessee Ale called Social Distance. The sales from the beer are helping all his pals out of work in restaurant jobs.
The beer, he says, is fantastic. In fact, he’s proud to say he’s had several already.
Watch the story above for more from News4's Terry Bulger.
