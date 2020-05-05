Local beef industry takes hit from pandemic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Beef shortages are spreading across the Midstate Tennessee.
It’s the result of meat processing plants under pressure from the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, some stores are limiting how much beef you can buy.
Hundreds of workers at meat processing plants have come down with COVID-19. As the plants struggle with social distancing for workers, some plants have either closed or slowed production down.
“I think in the future this will get better,” Valerie Bass, who is the executive director for Tennessee’s Beef Industry Council, said.
Costco is limiting meat purchases to three items per customer. Kroger has put limits on beef, poultry and pork to two packages for each customer
Bass said there is plenty of beef and getting it to the supermarket though is taking a little longer because of the COVID-19 problems meat packers are facing
“Processing is a very specified skill set,” Bass said. “Of course, we want them to be safe. But right now, we have a bottleneck in the processing portion of the industry, everyone is having to adjust a little bit and consumers are going to have to adjust a little to.”
The beef supply is also affecting Wendy’s, which uses mostly fresh not frozen beef. News 4 Nashville visited the Wendy’s drive through on Charlotte Pike and they said they were running low like every Wendy’s in the country.
The hamburger chain is limiting burgers items at its restaurants or taking it off the menu at other locations.
Bass said stores limiting beef purchases is a good idea to prevent panic buying.
