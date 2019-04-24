NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Christmas came early for the band students at East Nashville Magnet High School thanks to a local rock and roll band and a national program that promotes music at an early age.
The boxes couldn’t hide what was inside very long – new snare drums bound to make a difference for the high school band.
Shamar Woodard plays the snare most hours of his day. He plays with his buddy Gil at his house.
Lots of fun unless you’re his worn-out mom.
“‘If you don’t stop beating, I’m gonna break those sticks.’ That’s what she says a lot,” said Woodard.
The East Nashville band the Vegabonds made the snare drum donation happen through a national program called the Can’d Aid Foundation.
The teenagers in the audience had their own way of saying thanks, gratitude by way of the cell phone light.
“Just keep the music going and encourage kids to work on their craft and really enjoy music, even if you don’t pursue it full time like we do,” said a member of the Vegabonds.
Soon a new sounds with new snares, huge to 16-year-old ears.
“You know these are old drums and to see these and mess around with them new drums, it’s so exciting to mess around with them. You’re ready to go to play for a crowd and people,” said one band student.
You can thank the Vegabonds in person when they play Thursday night at the Basement East.
The new snare drums do need to be turned, but they will be ready for the first high school football game of the season in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.