NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As the country waits on a verdict out of Minneapolis, local attorneys break down the trial thus far.
The clock has started and now all eyes are on Minneapolis, where a jury has begun deliberation in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.
"I think the deliberations will take several days," Criminal Defense Attorney Worrick Robinson predicted. News4 asked Robinson and Criminal Defense Attorney Jim Todd for their analysis, starting with what burden of proof must be met for each charge; the most severe of which is 2nd degree murder, referred to as felony murder in Tennessee.
"Someone died while you were committing a different type of crime," Todd explained. "In this case, they have to prove that Mr. Chauvin intended to commit in Minnesota what's 3rd degree assault, or in our case would be strangulation."
The next charge is 3rd degree murder, known here as reckless homicide. "They have to prove that he knew what he was doing was imminently dangerous and that he recklessly disregarded the consequences," Todd said. The least sever charge is manslaughter in the second degree. "His negligent conduct resulted in Mr. Floyd's death."
Both attorneys agree: the prosecution's most compelling proof was officer testimony. "Was it a hold that Chauvin was trained to use? No. Was it reasonable that another officer would do the same thing or use the same conduct? There's no proof of that," Robinson explained.
Meanwhile the defense, they said, tried to put a hole in cause of death, and Chauvin's intentionality. "I think the defense did what they had to do and tried to show that officer Chauvin's actions were not what caused Mr. Floyd to die," Todd said, "but it's not that simple. It has to be a substantial factor, and it is."
Both attorneys said it is unlikely Chauvin will be acquitted of all three charges. Of which he will be convicted remains to be seen.
