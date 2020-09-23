A local attorney says who fired first played a major role in why the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor were not charged with murder.

On Wednesday a Kentucky grand jury indicted one officer on three charges of wanton endangerment. 

News4 spoke with attorney Worrick Robinson, who said the prosecution will likely argue that fired officer Brett Hankison put neighbors at risk by shooting into the apartment.

However, Robinson thinks the defense will focus on the fact that the officers did not fire first. 

"Once they were fired on, they have the right to protect themselves," Robinson said. "I didn’t anticipate that. I thought there might be some type of charge that came out of it, mostly because of how hot it is and how intense the feelings are on both sides of this."

According to Robinson, not indicting the other two officers involved shows the state of Kentucky made the determination that the officers returning fire was justified. 

