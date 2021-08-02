LA VERGNE, TENN. (WSMV) - Every Olympian has a different story of how they persevered to get to the pinnacle of their sport.
That is certainly true for Nashville's Alex Young, whose fight off the track was just as impressive as anything he did on it.
"It's been challenging, lot of instability," Young said.
That's the best way to describe Young's Hammer Throw career.
The past year was one of the toughest of his life.
"Last year with COVID I literally thought about retiring," Young admitted to News4. "I was depressed, stressed out, you name it, I had it."
But Young fought his way back to good health, relying on his faith more than anything.
"Sport is a microcosm. I think it's just a big allegory of my life in general. Spiritually I think I'm a lot stronger of a Christian than I was just a year ago. The long prayers and daily bible readings. It made a lot of the difference," Young said.
And the Team USA Olympian found that from his support system.
"Just that spiritual health, having that pillar of support, and foundations amongst not just my father in Heaven, but also the people in my life now you know, being able to actually see people again is fantastic," he said.
Even though the La Vergne native did not advance to the Hammer Throw finals, finishing 16th in the qualifying round on Sunday night, he says he is just getting started making a name for himself.
"I think this is the big stride year to be 100 percent honest," the former 2016 NCAA Championship in the weight throw said. "I don't think I really understand how to throw the hammer (as well years ago)."
He believes he'll represent Team USA once again at the Olympics.
"I want to give my all to this sport. I hope to push to Paris 2024," Young said, even mentioning LA 2028 are in his sights as well.
