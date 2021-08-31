MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A long-time interpreter for a retired Murfreesboro soldier is trying to leave Afghanistan.

The interpreter known as Z made it out of Afghanistan and is currently in Kuwait going through security clearance. When he gets to Murfreesboro, he's even offered a job that comes with full medical benefits for him and his family.

Matt Hosepian helped Z and two other families get out of Afghanistan. The retired soldier also says the GoFundMe created to support them raised more than $30,000 in one day.

Hosepian said the news is awful for the hundreds of other Americans and their families still in Afghanistan. He added that the United States government had failed our country.

As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan Monday, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn't get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure.

"If I was an American, I'd pretty much know I'm dead. As an American who served over there and worn this country's uniform, I'm ashamed that our nation turned its back on its people," Hosepian said.

Hosepian said we could all debate the war and whether the United States should have pulled out from Afghanistan, but you can't argue this.

"We can have that debate. That's fine," Hosepian said. "I don't think there is much room for debate whether or not our country men should be brought home."

The retired Army captain believes there are hundreds of more Americans still in Afghanistan. Some stopped at Taliban checkpoints which were basically sealed after the blast.

"Basically, the Taliban through their checkpoints just made it impossible for Americans to come through," Hosepian said. "I have second-hand knowledge of documents being taken."

Others, Hosepian said, were terrified by Taliban members going door to door. He's personally taken calls from distraught service members with soldiers with family members begging to cross the border.

IT'S OVER: America's longest war ends after 20 years as last US troops depart Afghanistan In Washington, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, announced the completion of America's longest war and the evacuation effort, saying the last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3:29 p.m. EDT — one minute before midnight Monday in Kabul.

"I know if a soldier or a marine had the ability to let them in, they'd do it," Hosepian said. "It's our blood. We're not going to turn our back on our countrymen. We'll break the rules to take care of our countrymen."

The husband and soon-to-be-father said all Americans can do now is demand accountability from elected officials.

"We have the ability to see this through, and we cut and run," Hosepian said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today there are 100 Americans left in Afghanistan as of Monday night. But, Hosepian said he believes that number is two to three-hundred Americans pleading to get out. He said even one left behind is too many.