Nashville Fire Department
Nashville Fire Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is responding to Humphreys county to help after flash flooding covered a majority of the county. 

The Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (TN-HART) is sending three teams to help. The department's Swift-Water Rescue teams are responding as well. Those teams have four personnel from the Nashville Fire Department and OEM.

The City of Brentwood sent crews to Hickman County to help.

The Williamson County Swift Water Task Force and Robertson County EMA Special Operations Swift Water Teams have been deployed to Humphreys County.

The Lawrence County Swift Water Rescue Team has sent two crews to help with flooding. One crew began the day in Hickman County before moving to Humphreys County. A second team was later deployed to Humphreys County. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.