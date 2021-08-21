NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is responding to Humphreys county to help after flash flooding covered a majority of the county.
TN-HART Deploys to Humphreys County to Assist with Water Rescues https://t.co/EN2BODswLa pic.twitter.com/pzOjyZYUzF— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 21, 2021
The Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (TN-HART) is sending three teams to help. The department's Swift-Water Rescue teams are responding as well. Those teams have four personnel from the Nashville Fire Department and OEM.
The City of Brentwood sent crews to Hickman County to help.
The Brentwood Fire & Rescue swift water rescue team has deployed to Hickman County today to assist with flooding rescues. Please be weather aware today! pic.twitter.com/kPHxHWxWOU— City of Brentwood (@CityofBrentwood) August 21, 2021
