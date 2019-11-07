NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Local agencies across Metro Davidson County are partnering to release a plan to help the homeless and those affected by cold temperatures.
The Cold Weather Community Response Plan is a privately-funded resource that aims to provide information on shelters, outreach, and more when temperatures drop to extreme levels between Nov. 1 and March 31.
Information about active shelters is provided through the Coldweathernashville.com website, by phone at 615-862-6391, and through the Extreme Weather Facebook page.
Nashville Rescue Mission and Room In The Inn provide shelter to men, women, and families. Launch Pad provides additional shelter for teens and young adults ages 18-24.
Open Table Nashville searches for the area's homeless during extreme temperatures and connects them with available shelters.
Other agencies providing assistance include:
- Oasis Center
- Mental Health Cooperative
- Salvation Army
- VA
- Metro Social Services
- Metro Parks
- WeGo Public Transit
- OEM - Office of Emergency Management
- Metro Police Department
- Metro Fire Department
- Metro Public Health Department
- Mayor’s Office
- Sheriff's Office
For more information about the cold weather response plan and to find out how you can help area homeless, click here.
