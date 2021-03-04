African American folk-sculptor Hattie Duncan has a new exhibit that opened on Thursday in Hendersonville at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - African American folk-sculptor Hattie Duncan has a new exhibit that opened on Thursday in Hendersonville at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center. 

Her art focuses on the portrayal of her community, and is celebrated for capturing the heart and soul of Jackson, Tennessee. 

Known for her use of unconventional materials and being self-taught, her sculptures and portraits are a crowd standout. Duncan uses materials found around the home and hardware store supplies to bring her creativity to life.

“It’s not necessarily a woman who lives with high means she gathers supplies at Lowe’s but then turns them into amazing creations," Curator Cheryl Strichik said.

Positively Tennessee

Duncan won the Tennessee Governor’s Folklife Heritage award in 2019 and continues to use her loved ones and community as inspiration for art to come. 

To learn more about Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center, click here

Hattie Marshall-Duncan – A Journey of Inspiration

