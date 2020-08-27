NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at a Nashville International Airport checkpoint.
TSA agents immediately took possession of the KelTec .380 caliber handgun from inside of a passengers carry-on bag.
Airport police were notified and the passenger was taken out of the checkpoint area.
While firearms are able to be transported in checked baggage, they must be declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded. Firearms are still prohibited in carry-on bags.
A statement from Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee reads as follows:
Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints. Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.
This is the 50th firearm detected by TSA officers at BNA security checkpoints in 2020. A total of 97 were detected there last year.
