NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A student at a Metro elementary school is facing disciplinary action and law enforcement action after a loaded gun was found in their computer bag on Wednesday morning.
According to Metro Nashville Public Schools Executive Officer of Communications and Community Engagement Sean Braisted, the weapon was found by a paraprofessional at Shayne Elementary. The paraprofessional found the gun while looking to retrieve the student’s computer.
“We have reason to believe that the student was unaware of the gun being in the backpack,” Braisted said.
The paraprofessional took the unidentified student to the front office. Braisted said the student’s bag was confiscated and turned over to school security and Metro Police.
Braisted said there is a "full investigation into this situation." Still, there was no immediate danger to any student or staff member.
