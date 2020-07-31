NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At approximately 11 a.m., a loaded Walther Interarms 9mm was detected in a passenger's carry-on bag.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) immediately contacted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.
Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee said:
Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints. Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.
While firearms are prohibited in carry-on, a firearm can be transported in checked baggage after it is declared to the airline, properly packed in a carrying case and unloaded.
This is the 46th firearm detected by TSA officers at BNA security checkpoints in 2020.
in 2019, a total of 97 were detected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.