OVERTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A Livingston man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder and several drug-related crimes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in September, agents started an investigation into the 2019 overdose death of 25-year-old Christopher William Thompson, who was found dead inside his home in Celina on Sept. 20. The investigation revealed he died from fentanyl toxicity.

During the course of the investigation, agents and detectives identified 51-year-old Ronald Wheeler as the man responsible for providing Thompson the drugs the day before his death.

On Jan. 27, the Overton Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wheeler with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of delivery of fentanyl schedule II, two counts of sale with fentanyl II, two counts of sale of heroin schedule I and two counts of delivery of heroin schedule I.

Wheeler was arrested and booked into the Overton County Jail on Tuesday. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

 

