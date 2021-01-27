When the obstacles become overwhelming, it's good to have words of encouragement to help you through it. After a year more difficult than she could imagine, one woman is ready to pay it forward.
"I've made over 70,000 bath bombs by hand in the past four years," smiled Autumn Grant. "I've now gotten to the point, I can make 100 in an hour."
Autumn will tell you so much encouragement to run her own business came from her dad. She calls him Poppy.
"Four years ago, I got a call that my dad was incredibly sick," she said. "He had a ruptured appendix that went undiagnosed in the ICU for three weeks. He became septic. He fought for his life for about six months."
Poppy recovered.
Autumn, who'd made bath bombs to fundraise for Poppy's medical expenses, took what she learned and opened her shop, The Kind Poppy.
Poppy's lesson of resilience was going to be needed soon.
In March of last year, Autumn's first shop was in Five Points when the tornado damaged her place and destroyed many neighboring businesses.
"The tornado hit and two days later, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis," said Autumn.
Days after that, COVID closed businesses.
"I needed to catch my breath," Autumn said. "Everything felt so incredibly hard, and I felt so incredibly defeated. Then, I woke one day and said, 'no, we're gonna fight.'"
Following Poppy's resilience, Autumn moved The Kind Poppy to a new shop in Franklin. Following Poppy's ability to encourage, Autumn now has an open letter on the site, The Unsealed; an open letter to anyone who's struggling.
"I want to remind you when you are so tired and have nothing left to give, get up," Autumn read from the letter. "You are worthy. Remind yourself you can do this."
"Your story and your voice can help other people," she said.
To read Autumn's full letter, visit https://theunsealed.com/to-those-who-feel-discouraged/
