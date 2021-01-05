NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After everything we've lived through in the past nine months, sometimes something can become a symbol. In this case, the symbol has come to represent resilience for some.
Paintings can have one meaning for the artist who created them and may have a different meaning for those who see them. One piece by artist Kristin Llamas spoke to Gary Gaston.
"I think it's beautiful," he said. "I first named it Crumpled Optimism. I'd never had a painting that would seem so simple but make you feel such complex emotions."
The piece shows a crumbled nametag that reads, 'Hello, my name is America.'
Gary had this special piece in his home on a March night of last year.
"I found out a tornado hit my house in Germantown," Gary said. "My loft and everything had caved in, and this painting was completely undamaged."
Waiting to return to his home, Gary had the piece stored at Ashley Bergeron's The Studio 208.
It was there on Christmas morning when one block away, the explosion happened.
"I called a friend who lives in a high rise," Ashley said. "He said, 'your building is still standing, but that's all I can see.' This building's 135-years-old. Brick mortar, dust all fell on the ground. In here, we've had a couple of rounds of clean up. All the windows, all the glass came in."
Ashley's having artists come in and move out their paintings for now.
"It'll be the first time this space is empty in 16 years," she said.
Meanwhile, Gary is figuring out what comes next as the CEO of the Civic Design Center. His office is on Second Avenue, and he's been able to walk through to see the damage from the explosion.
For Gary and Ashley, the piece that survived both the tornado and explosion has come to mean more and more.
"Certainly with what we've gone through with this tornado and now bombing, you can crumple that optimism, but it's still there," Gary said.
