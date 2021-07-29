NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With all this talk about extreme heat, you may notice it typically always feels a little hotter within the city versus our more rural areas around the Midstate. Well, that's because Nashville is considered an "Urban Heat Island."

An Urban Heat Island is a metropolitan area that is significantly warmer than its surrounding rural areas. That's due to more people, cars, and buildings.

Nashville has more buildings and developments that use materials like concrete or asphalt that absorb more heat. Not to mention our cars put off a lot of heat.

One way to help cool down a heat island is to add trees and vegetation, which we don't see a lot of within the heart of downtown.

“When trees provide shade over houses and over asphalt, it doesn’t allow sunlight to hit those objects directly and it can cool them by up to 15 degrees or more by blocking that direct sunlight," explains Scott Johnson, the District Manager of Davey Tree Expert Company. "Also, just from natural transpiration of releasing water from trees can cool the air up to 20 degrees right under the trees.”

If you have trees around your house, it can even help you save on your utility bill.

“Studies have shown it can reduce your energy bill up to 50% throughout the summer months when people are using their A/C," said Johnson. "Planting the trees on the eastern side of the housing blocking that morning sun, and on the western side of the house blocking the afternoon sun, has a great benefit."

A heat island is something that's happening 24/7 so it doesn't really affect our especially hot weather this week.

You'll notice the temperature difference the most at nighttime. While some cities could see temperatures in the mid-80s after sunset, Nashville could still be close to 90.