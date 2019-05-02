LiveNation National Concert Week promotion
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Live Nation is offering $20 all-in tickets for the week of May 1-May 7 during National Concert Week.

The tickets will give you access to over 2,800 events and over 500 artists.

Here's a sample of the shows you can get $20 tickets to in Nashville:

The ticket offer is only valid on select shows purchased from May 1 to May 7 while supplies last. For full terms and conditions, visit LiveNation.com.

