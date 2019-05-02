NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Live Nation is offering $20 all-in tickets for the week of May 1-May 7 during National Concert Week.
The tickets will give you access to over 2,800 events and over 500 artists.
Here's a sample of the shows you can get $20 tickets to in Nashville:
- The Who: Moving On! - Thursday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. - Click for Tickets
- Pentatonix: The World Tour - Thursday, June 20, 7:30 p.m. - Click for Tickets
- Judas Priest: Firepower 2019 - Monday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. - Click for Tickets
- Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles - Wednesday, June 26, 7:30 p.m. - Click for Tickets
- Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals - Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. - Click for Tickets
- Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums - Friday, July 12, 7 p.m. - Click for Tickets
The ticket offer is only valid on select shows purchased from May 1 to May 7 while supplies last. For full terms and conditions, visit LiveNation.com.
