NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Live music is back in the Music City. Phase 2 of Nashville’s reopening plan allows for it.
News4 spoke with musician Karen Pendley. A regular at Layla’s on Lower Broadway, she hasn’t stood on stage at in two months.
"We really haven't been back down here and this is the first day. I think everybody's excited to get back to it,” Pendley said.
Live music can be heard again downtown. What’s different for now is that no more than two musicians can be on stage at a time.
Pendley downsized her band to a duo to follow along with the guidelines.
"Miss the people. It's a big part of the Nashville environment and of course, the Nashville economy,” Pendley said.
Some honky tonks like Layla’s waited to reopen until live music came back.
“Just being back here with this actually happening makes my whole day,” Sammi Lee, a bartender said.
Lee said this Memorial Day is much quieter.
“Just working and the traffic that's come through here definitely feels like a winter night when there's nobody visiting."
Lee now wears a mask, makes sure no one stands at the bar, and cleans several times during her shift.
For Pendley, she’s just happy to perform again.
“People will gradually trickle back in and our crowds will come back. So, we're very hopeful,” Pendley said.
In Phase 2, restaurants and bars serving food can be open at ¾ capacity.
By Phase 4, they can be open at full capacity with the bar areas. That could be a month away.
