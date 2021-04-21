SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Police Department found a live grenade at a construction site around the 2000 block of Sercy Drive on Wednesday.
Police said upon arrival at the new development site, they created a perimeter around the device while they waited for Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) to arrive from Fort Campbell.
EOD safely removed the device and x-rays revealed the grenade to be active. The grenade was taken by EOD soldiers to Ft Campbell for disposal.
Police said the investigation into who left the device at the construction site is ongoing and asks anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip online.
