On Sunday December 13th at 6:30 p.m. there will be an event streamed live on YouTube specifically designed to help Black men improve their mental health.
The speakers include state representative Harold Love, Davidson County court clerk Howard Gentry and juvenile court clerk Lonnell Matthews.
They'll share coping mechanisms and tips for dealing with anxiety and depression.
Participants will be able to chime in with questions.
Host, Ron Johnson, said, for decades mental illness has had a stigma, especially within Black communities, but he said it needs to be talked about, perhaps now, more than ever.
"Being at home, not having a job, all of those things are affecting your mental capacity or your bandwidth, and so right now is the greatest time ever, I think, to not only talk about it, but to let people know that there is help out there, that you can go and talk to someone about what you're going through," said Johnson.
To participate, you can subscribe by visiting this link youtube.com/watch?v=Z3b_VSs0Fuc&t=30s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.