LIVE COVERAGE: Memorial underway for Cheatham County deputy killed in line of duty
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Family and friends of fallen Cheatham County Deputy Stephen Reece will pay their final respects on Tuesday.
Funeral services will be held at Cornerstone Church on Old Hickory Blvd. in Madison. Reece was with Cheatham County Sheriff's Office for seven months, after spending 18 years with the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Reece was killed in a crash on the Montgomery-Cheatham County line around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 41A and Oak Plains Road. Reece was crossing Highway 41 going through the intersection as was hit by a southbound van.
Reece was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and his body was transported to the Medical Examiner's office in Nashville.
"He was a very very experienced Deputy," said Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove in an earlier statement, "who was so professional, and just one of the most amazing people we've ever had in our office. He came on ready to teach a lot of the younger officers... (he) was an amazing mentor, and good husband and father."
