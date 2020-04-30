NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After an assessment of the impact during the COVID-19 pandemic, Little League International has made the decision to cancel its World Series and Region Tournaments.
Little League International will also be crediting all chartered programs with the affiliation fees paid for their chartered teams in 2020, which totals up to approximately $1.2 million.
Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO, released the following statement after delivering the news:
This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events. After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.
The cancellation includes 82 regional qualifying tournaments and their respective seven world series events as well.
- Little League Baseball – South Williamsport, Pa.
- Little League Softball® – Greenville, N.C.
- Intermediate (50/70) Baseball – Livermore, Calif.
- Junior League Baseball – Taylor, Mich.
- Junior League Softball – Kirkland, Wash.
- Senior League Baseball – Easley, S.C.
- Senior League Softball –Sussex County, Del.
2021 was set to be the 75th playing of the Little League Baseball World Series, but the celebration will not be moved back to 2022.
As each state and community will have different guidance for resuming organized youth sports, Little League International strongly encourages volunteers to confirm with their local and state health officials that it is safe to do so before resuming Little League activity after May 11.
These playing opportunities could include not only regular season activities, but opportunities for local district, and, perhaps, state all-star tournament play to provide players, especially those moving up to a new age division in 2021, a tournament experience, if possible and safe.
More information about future dates and World Series locations can be found here.
