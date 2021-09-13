COLLEGEDALE, TENN. (WSMV) - McKee Foods is recalling 25 cases of Little Debbie® Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies due to an undeclared allergy on the packaging.
People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Little Debbie® Mini Nutty Buddy Mini Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies are sold in individual bags with a product weight of 2.5 oz. The only products covered by this recall have best-by dates of December 24 and December 25, 2021.
The product has been distributed through the following cities and states:
Kentucky: Jackson, Columbia, Somerset and surrounding areas.
North Carolina: High Point, Greensboro, Asheville, Clemmons and surrounding areas.
Tennessee: Sweetwater, Jackson, Piney Flats, Lebanon, Powell Crossroad, Knoxville, Maryville, Clarksville, Morristown, Crossville, Nashville, Collegedale and surrounding areas.
No illnesses have been reported as a result.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing pecans was included in packaging that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts.
Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production processes of the contract manufacturer that makes and packages the product for McKee Foods.
Consumers who have purchased these Little Debbie® Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies from the geographic areas listed above may contact the company at 1-800-422-4499 with the package code information for refunds, Mon.-Thurs., 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET.
