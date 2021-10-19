NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Members of WSMV News4 were surprised with free food from Little Blue Menu on Tuesday afternoon.
Little Blue Menu allows customers to combine food from multiple brands and receive everything in one order. This concept was developed by the same team that created Chick- Fil- A.
Food was brought from Flock and Farm, Garden Day, and Outfox Wings.
Little Blue Menu brought food from Flock Farm and Garden Day.
Oven-Roasted Chicken, Flat Iron Steak, and French Fries, and Chocolate Toffee Cookies were just a few of the dishes that Little Blue Menu delivered.
Most of the foods that were brought to the station were either gluten-free or vegetarian.
If you are interested in ordering from Little Blue Menu, please visit littlebluemenu.com.
