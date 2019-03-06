NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country star Kelsea Ballerini is the newest member of the prestigious Grand Ole Opry.
Little Big Town surprised Ballerini with the announcement after she performed at the Opry on Tuesday night.
On Twitter, Ballerini said the moment was "absolutely unreal." She wrote: "Absolutely unreal. I’ll post more when I have the words, but @opry I love you so much and you will forever be my family."
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the full video.
BREAKING: @KelseaBallerini has just been invited to become the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry by @littlebigtown! pic.twitter.com/UFo3qZGOK8— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) March 6, 2019
"This is the home of country music, and I get to be a part of it ..." — @KelseaBallerini"For the rest of your life girl!" — @KarenFairchild as @littlebigtown invited Kelsea to become the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/92hkd7vrOS— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) March 6, 2019
That. Just. Happened! 😱🤗 @KelseaBallerini @littlebigtown #Opry pic.twitter.com/Za5VAquK2X— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) March 6, 2019
this is my “I just got asked to be the newest member of the Grand Ole @opry” face. Let the memes begin. 😂 pic.twitter.com/D6EO0umg1o— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 6, 2019
Absolutely unreal. I’ll post more when I have the words, but @opry I love you so much and you will forever be my family. https://t.co/9USPQDdf42— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 6, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.