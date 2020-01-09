ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Getting around Nashville isn't easy these days.
You might remember Nashville voted down the mass transit referendum in May of 2018.
Mayor John Cooper's office held the first of several listening sessions in Antioch on Thursday.
The mayor wants to know what it would take for you to ditch your car and take public transportation.
Mayor Cooper wants to tackle that before he talks mass transit.
News4 spoke with Brant Miller who moved to Cane Ridge in 1996. He knows all about growth and the issues that come with it.
“It’s hard to even leave our driveway at times. So many cars are speeding down the road," Miller said.
Miller attended the listening session in Antioch.
Mayor Cooper wants to start fixing what the city already has in place. That means covered bus stops, safer intersections, more sidewalks, and synced up traffic lights.
“I could have a red light down at Hickory Hollow Parkway then going under the first traffic light, it’ll be green, but going to the traffic light that’ll get you to the other side of Bell Road, that’s red," Kiersten Collier who lives in Antioch said.
Collier is on board with any solution that gets her to work and home faster.
Both Collier and Miller said the options out there aren't convenient right now.
“If I knew I could get to work on West End in a timely manner. I’m not going to catch a bus at 5 so I can be at work at 7:30," Collier said.
“I think any transit plan is going to have to help people in our part of the county in order to get passed to get funded," Miller said.
If you want to speak up, there are ten more listening sessions happening throughout this month and next.
Donelson/Music City Star
Fifty Forward Donelson State
Thursday, January 16, 2020
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Bordeaux/Clarksville Pike
Bordeaux Library
Thursday, January 23, 2020
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
North Nashville
Lee Chapel AME
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Joelton
Joelton First Baptist Church
Thursday, January 30, 2020
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
West Nashville
West Police Precinct Community Room
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Bellevue
Bellevue Public Library
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Downtown
Downtown Public Library
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Green Hills/Hillsboro Pike
Church of Christ - Green Hills
Thursday, February 20, 2020
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Nolensville/South Nashville
Plaza Mariachi
Monday, February 24, 2020
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
East Nashville/Madison
Studio 615
Thursday, February 27, 2020
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
