ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Getting around Nashville isn't easy these days.

You might remember Nashville voted down the mass transit referendum in May of 2018.

Mayor John Cooper's office held the first of several listening sessions in Antioch on Thursday.

The mayor wants to know what it would take for you to ditch your car and take public transportation.

Mayor Cooper wants to tackle that before he talks mass transit.

News4 spoke with Brant Miller who moved to Cane Ridge in 1996. He knows all about growth and the issues that come with it.

“It’s hard to even leave our driveway at times. So many cars are speeding down the road," Miller said.

Miller attended the listening session in Antioch.

Mayor Cooper wants to start fixing what the city already has in place. That means covered bus stops, safer intersections, more sidewalks, and synced up traffic lights.

“I could have a red light down at Hickory Hollow Parkway then going under the first traffic light, it’ll be green, but going to the traffic light that’ll get you to the other side of Bell Road, that’s red," Kiersten Collier who lives in Antioch said.

Collier is on board with any solution that gets her to work and home faster.

Both Collier and Miller said the options out there aren't convenient right now.

“If I knew I could get to work on West End in a timely manner. I’m not going to catch a bus at 5 so I can be at work at 7:30," Collier said.

“I think any transit plan is going to have to help people in our part of the county in order to get passed to get funded," Miller said.

If you want to speak up, there are ten more listening sessions happening throughout this month and next.

Donelson/Music City Star

Fifty Forward Donelson State

Thursday, January 16, 2020

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Bordeaux/Clarksville Pike

Bordeaux Library

Thursday, January 23, 2020

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

North Nashville

Lee Chapel AME

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Joelton

Joelton First Baptist Church

Thursday, January 30, 2020

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

West Nashville

West Police Precinct Community Room

Thursday, February 6, 2020

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Bellevue

Bellevue Public Library

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Downtown

Downtown Public Library

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Green Hills/Hillsboro Pike

Church of Christ - Green Hills

Thursday, February 20, 2020

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Nolensville/South Nashville

Plaza Mariachi

Monday, February 24, 2020

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

East Nashville/Madison

Studio 615

Thursday, February 27, 2020

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Reporter

Cameron Taylor is a national Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who joined the News 4 team in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.