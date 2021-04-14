NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition after a fiery crash on I-24 eastbound near Old Hickory Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the mile marker 62 exit for SR-171 and Old Hickory Boulevard.
Nashville Fire told News4 several witnesses called 911 after seeing a vehicle go into a ditch and catch fire. Two people involved were spotted jumping from the vehicle.
This is what’s left of the burned car. @WSMV https://t.co/EClZD1tJNc pic.twitter.com/0HeVqdmxWp— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) April 14, 2021
Crews at the scene said only one vehicle was involved.
The two people injured in the crash were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
