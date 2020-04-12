RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - Following the heavy rain moving through on Sunday, a lot of areas are seeing flooding.
Rutherford County is reporting several roads closed due to flooding, or potential for high water.
Roads closed are:
- Shoemaker Road.
- East County Farm Road.
- Stones River Road at the slab (concrete bridge).
- Sulphur Springs Road at Buckeye Valley Road and Shacklett Road.
- Elam Mill Road.
- Kedron Church Road at Rocky Fork Road.
- Mt. Vernon Road at state Route 99 (New Salem Highway).
Roads with high water are:
- The 5200-block of Old Nashville Highway.
- The 2100-block of Armstrong Valley Road.
- Burnt Knob Road at Kingman
- Armstrong Valley Road between Whitus Road and Bella Farms
Other potentially dangerous roads are:
- The 11000-block of Rockvale Road.
- Powells Chapel Road at the slab.
- Hoover Road and Cainsville Pike.
If you see a road with high water, do not attempt to make it across. Find alternate routes and report flooding to local officials.
