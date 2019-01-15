List of road closures and restrictions for Gov.-Elect Lee Inauguration Ceremony
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Governor-Elect Bill Lee will be sworn in on Saturday, Jan. 19 in downtown Nashville.
Additional road closures are expected throughout the day due to inauguration activities. Road closures will begin on Friday evening and conclude on Saturday evening.
Friday, January 18
- 7th Avenue N. from Jefferson Street to Jackson Street CLOSED from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Broadway eastbound far right loading zone lane from 2nd Avenue to 1st Avenue CLOSED from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
- 1st Avenue S. northbound loading zone from Broadway to pedestrian bridge CLOSED from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Saturday, January 19
- 5th Avenue S. southbound right parking spaces from Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd. CLOSED from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Korean Veterans Blvd. westbound right parking lane CLOSED from 5th Avenue S. to 6th Avenue S., from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- 4th Avenue N. southbound right lane CLOSED from Commerce Street to Broadway from 6:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from 5th Avenue N. to Rosa L. Parks Blvd. CLOSED from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Deaderick Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue CLOSED from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Union Street from 5th Avenue N. to Rosa L. Parks Blvd. CLOSED from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (access from 5th Avenue N. to 6th Avenue N. will be controlled for direct area business traffic only).
- 7th Avenue N. from Church Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. CLOSED from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Anne Dallas Dudley Blvd. from Church Street to Union Street CLOSED from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 6th Avenue N. from Union Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. CLOSED from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, January 20
- There will be increased traffic on Curtiswood Lane S. from 9:30 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.
Increased traffic is expected throughout Nashville throughout the weekend.
In the areas where there are road restrictions, the Governor's Office is temporarily prohibiting guns, flammable or explosive materials, sharp objects, disabling chemicals like mace or pepper spray, and club-like items like batons, baseball bats, and golf clubs. A full list of prohibited items here.
