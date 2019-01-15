(WSMV) - With the federal government partial shutdown approaching one month, many local area businesses are stepping up and offering deals and discounts to those affected by the shutdown and their families.

News4 is compiling a list of area businesses that are offering assistance. If you own a local business and would like to be featured on this list, email us at news@wsmv.com.

Restaurant Deals:

M.L. Rose Craft Beer and Burgers

Local burger restaurant serving a deal those affected by the government shutdown M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers is offering a special deal for federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

From January 17-31, M.L. Rose in Capitol View on 11th Avenue North will offer the $5 cheeseburger and waffle fries promotion for federal employees affected by shutdown who show ID.

Surreal Spice Creations

Surreal Spice Creations is offering a 20% discount to federal workers who present a government ID at their location on 2940 Murfreesboro Pike, Ste #114. Find out more about them and their menu on their Facebook page.

H&T's Home Cooking

H&T's Home Cooking is offering a 25% discount to federal workers who present a government ID. They're located at 2264 Murfreesboro Pike. Find a menu on their website here.

Philly & Burgers

Philly & Burgers is offering a 20% discount to federal workers who present a government ID at their location in the Kroger plaza at 5359 Mt. View Road.

Seafood Sensations

Contact the business for details on the government discount. You can find them at 5325 Mt. View Road in the Kroger plaza.

Hampton Inn (Antioch)

The Hampton Inn on 210 Crossings Place in Antioch is offering free breakfast to federal employees affected by the shutdown, just present your government-issued ID.

Entertainment Deals:

Kings Dining and Entertainment

Kings Dining and Entertainment is offering two FREE bowling games and shoe rental to federal government employees and their immediate family members during shutdown.

WHERE: 1910 Galleria Blvd, Franklin

This deal is available with proof of government ID through the end of the shutdown at all Kings locations Monday-Thursday from opening hours until 6 p.m. Guests must mention the promotion, and the offer cannot be combined with other offers.

For more information on Kings Dining & Entertainment, please visit kings-de.com.