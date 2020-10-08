NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Volunteer State Community College is apologizing tonight after a campus-wide e-mail revealed the names of employees who tested positive for COVID-19.
In a screenshot of the e-mail provided to News4 by a viewer, 5 employees are named as COVID-19 positive. A follow-up e-mail by the sender apologizes for the original email and blames “covid brain” for the mistake.
News4 reached out to the college, who provided the below statement:
“While implementing our COVID safety protocols, a Vol State employee, responding to a campus-wide email, mistakenly revealed the names of employees who tested positive for COVID-19. That employee realized the mistake and withdrew the email. The college apologized to the employees. Vol State is committed to keeping personal information safe. We will continue to act proactively to provide the safest working environment possible during this trying time.”- Eric Melcher, Coordinator of Marketing and Public Relations, Volunteer State Community College.
