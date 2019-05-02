(WSMV) - Several colleges and universities will be holding graduation ceremonies across the Midstate. News4 is Working 4 You with a list of times at each.
Tennessee State University
- Graduate Commencement Ceremony: Friday, May 3 at 5 p.m.
- Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony: Saturday, May 4 at 8 a.m.
Middle Tennessee State University
- Graduate Ceremony: Friday, May 3 at 3 p.m.
- First Undergraduate Ceremony: Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m. College of Basic & Applied Sciences, Jennings A. Jones College of Business, College of Education, College of Media and Entertainment
- Second Undergraduate Ceremony: Saturday, May 4 at 2 p.m. College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, College of Liberal Arts, University College
Belmont University
- Morning Commencement Ceremony: Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m. Jack C. Massey College of Business, Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, College of Sciences and Mathematics, College of Theology and Christian Ministry, University College and Interdisciplinary Studies
- Afternoon Commencement Ceremony: Saturday, May 4 at 2:30 p.m. Gordon E. Inman College of Health Sciences and Nursing, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, College of Visual and Performing Arts, College of Law, College of Pharmacy.
Lipscomb University
- Graduates/Doctorates Commencement Ceremony: Saturday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m.
- Undergraduates Commencement Ceremony: Saturday, May 4 at 3 p.m.
Trevecca Nazarene University
- Commencement Ceremony: Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m.
Vanderbilt University
- Main Commencement Ceremony: Friday, May 10 at 9 a.m.
This is a continuously updating list, we will add more to this list as soon as we get new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.