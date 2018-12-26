(WSMV) - Christmas Day has come and gone, and now the big question remains, what to do with that Christmas Tree?
Unfortunately if you bought a real tree this year, you can't just stuff it back into the box and put it back in the attic or garage for next year. So you may be wondering where you can take it.
News4 is Working 4 You and we've compiled a list of places you can drop-off your tree. Be sure to keep checking back to this article as we continue to add to the list.
Nashville/Davidson County
Metro Public Works is teaming up with Metro Parks and Recreation and Living Earth to offer a Christmas Tree Recycling Drop-Off program. From Thursday, Dec. 27 through Feb. 16, 2019, you can drop off your tree at the following locations:
- Cane Ridge Park
- Una Recreation Center
- Whitfield Park
- Cedar Hill Park
- Two Rivers Park
- Joelton Community Center
- Sevier Park, Richland Park
- Elmington Park
- Edwin Warner Park
- Frederick Douglas Park
- Both of Living Earth’s locations at 1511 Elm Hill Pike and 6401 Centennial Blvd.
Living Earth’s operating hours are Monday thru Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon.
REMEMBER: Trees must be cleaned of all ornaments, wire, lights, string and other decor before bringing them to be recycled. No artificial trees can be accepted. Please do not dump any other items at these drop-off locations.
Murfreesboro/Rutherford County
Rutherford County residents can drop off their unadorned Christmas trees to be recycled at any of the following locations:
- Cannonsburgh Pioneer Village - 312 South Front Street - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Dec. 26 to mid-January
- Murfreesboro Solid Waste Facility - 4765 Florence Road - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna - 110 Sam Ridley Parkway - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
- La Vergne Public Works Facility - 148 International Blvd - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Dec. 26 to mid-January
Williamson County
Williamson County residents can drop off their unadorned Christmas trees to be recycled at any of the following locations:
Brentwood
Trees can be dropped off from 6:30 a.m. to dusk from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14
- Crockett Park
- Granny White Park
- River Park
Franklin
Trees can be dropped off from dawn until dusk from Dec. 15 to Feb. 2
- Jim Warren Park
- Liberty Park
- Fieldstone Park
- Curbside Service
Fairview
Trees can be dropped off from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31 at Bowie Nature Park.
Williamson County Yard Waste Convenience Centers
- Bethesda
- Fairview
- College Grove
- Grassland
- Hillsboro
- Nolensville
- Southall
- Thompson Station
- Trinity
- Landfill
Sumner County
Sumner County Resource Authority will accept trees and other yard waste for $1.25 for up to 100 pounds at their Rappahannock Wire Rd. facility Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wilson County
You have a few options in Wilson County to get rid of that Christmas Tree.
Live Christmas tree recycling will be available at the Rockwood Recycling in Lebanon at 510 Hartmann Drive from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. All trees must be unadorned.
The Wilson County landfill will accept live trees from Wilson County residents ONLY at 378 Dump Road, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All trees must be unadorned.
County waste customers can place their trees at the curb by 7 a.m. and it will be collected on their regular chipping service day.
Mt. Juliet High School Drumline will also be taking unadorned trees on Friday, Dec. 29, Saturday, Dec. 30, and Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a $25 pick-up and disposal fee. You can schedule a pickup by email at mjchristmastree@gmail.com.
We will continue to add to this story.
