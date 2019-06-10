(WSMV) - News4 is Working 4 You with a list of area youth camps being run by local law enforcement agencies, bridging the gap and bringing the youth together with officers and officials.

WILSON COUNTY

Camp Victory (through Wilson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Youth Police Academy (YPA) - (through Lebanon Police Dept.)

DAVIDSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL JUNIOR AND YOUTH TROOPER ACADEMY

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

R.A.D. (Resisting Aggression Defensively) Kids Program (through Murfreesboro Police Dept.)

OVERTON COUNTY

Livingston Police Camp (through Livingston Police Dept.)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Explorer Program (through the Williamson County Sheriff's Dept.)

