(WSMV) - News4 is Working 4 You with a list of area youth camps being run by local law enforcement agencies, bridging the gap and bringing the youth together with officers and officials.
WILSON COUNTY
Camp Victory (through Wilson County Sheriff's Dept.)
- July 17-19 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Contact: Lt. Scott Moore smoore@wcso95.org
Youth Police Academy (YPA) - (through Lebanon Police Dept.)
- June 17-21 - 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Contact: 615-444-2323 Lebanon Police Dept. FB page
DAVIDSON COUNTY
TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL JUNIOR AND YOUTH TROOPER ACADEMY
- Contact: www.tn.gov/safety
RUTHERFORD COUNTY
R.A.D. (Resisting Aggression Defensively) Kids Program (through Murfreesboro Police Dept.)
- Multiple dates & locations in June and July, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Contact: Officer Bill Drye, 615-971-6205, or E-Mail 0437@murfreesborotn.gov
- Contact: Officer Jay Radzinski, 615-962-5535, or E-Mail 0865@murfreesborotn.gov
OVERTON COUNTY
Livingston Police Camp (through Livingston Police Dept.)
- Contact: #931-823-6496
- Livingston Police Dept. FB page
WILLIAMSON COUNTY
Explorer Program (through the Williamson County Sheriff's Dept.)
- Contact: Stephen Shaver
- 615-790-5560
- Explorer Program
- Contact: FranklinTN.gov/Police
