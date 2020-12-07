NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This year marks Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s 20th year at WSMV.
A native Tennessean, she was born and raised in Jackson, Tennessee.
While she spent time covering weather across the southeast, she’s served Middle Tennessee for two decades, balancing both serious and sunny weather events.
“Lisa is one of the most kind, caring, and compassionate people you will ever meet and she’s like that to anybody and everybody,” says WSMV Anchor Holly Thompson.
Outside of the weather, Lisa is passionate about serving the community, and it’s furriest members.
