NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lisa Eisenhart, the mother of Eric Munchel, was in Federal Court today.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey S. Frensley found that there was enough probable cause and the case will now go to a Grand Jury.
The judge thought that Eisenhart did not need to be in custody, but the government requested a stay of the order. Judge Frensley granted that stay until 5:00p.m. Tuesday evening.
Eisenhart will remain in jail until the ruling. Eisenhart is the mother of the man known as 'zip tie guy'. She was arrested over a week ago in Nashville.
