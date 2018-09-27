Liquor stores are preparing to feel the impact when a new law passed this year takes effect in January.
The law allows grocery stores to sell wine on Sundays. The state allowed liquor stores to start selling wine in May as a head start. As January quickly approaches, liquor stores are bracing for a hit to their sales.
"If you're not aggressive, if you're not working toward the future and looking toward the future and looking hard, you deserve to go out," said Michael Massey, co-owner of Hillwood Village Liquors in West Nashville.
He takes pride in his staff's knowledge of the alcohol and believes that gives liquor stores like his a competitive edge over grocery stores.
"The grocery stores- I have nothing bad to say about them, they're just doing their jobs, but you go in and ask them the difference in a Cabernet and a Merlot, they have no idea," said Massey.
Massey believes the new law will not put his business under, but admits it could hurt and is already make changes to stay ahead.
"We buy a little differently. We buy larger deals so I can pass along a better savings to my customer. We've eliminated a few things but we've added a few things," said Massey.
Another local liquor store, Frugal MacDoogal, hosted its first ever 'Mixologist Class' Thursday at Duet Apartments in West End. The shop hopes these classes get its name out to more potential customers.
"It's been a big name for the last 25 years and we want to keep that established,"said Oskar Groitzsch, assistant manager at Frugal MacDoogal.
The first day you can buy wine at grocery stores in Tennessee is January 6th, according to the new law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.