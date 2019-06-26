Picking up your favorite bottle of wine is more convenient than ever especially since you can buy it on Sunday while you're grocery shopping.
Six months after a law allowing that went into effect, local liquor stores say it's hurting their bottom line in a big way.
News4 spoke with Bard Quillman has seen plenty of changes in his 18 years of owning Red Dog Wine & Spirits in Franklin.
That includes grocery stores selling wine and the latest change allowing them to sell on Sundays six months ago.
“Once grocery stores came in and started selling, we immediately saw a drop off of about 50% in our wine sales. It just went away," Quillman said.
Quillman and other liquor store owners were allowed to start selling alcohol on Sundays six months before grocery stores were allowed to.
He said it helped to let people know they were open, but the results have been mixed.
“All the sales on Sunday are not incremental sales. They’re just replacing sales we would’ve done on Saturday night," Quillman said.
One of the larger grocery store chains in the Midstate, Kroger, said sales have been going well for them.
"With Sunday being the busiest day of the week for us in most cases, our customers are enjoying the convenience of being able to purchase wine when they shop for groceries," a spokeswoman said in a statement to News4.
Quillman has changed up what he offers at his store to compete. He's selling alcohol you won't see at the big box stores.
He hopes it's enough to fight convenience.
“We have to give them a reason to want to come here and we do," Quillman said.
Not every liquor store is open on Sunday. Some said it's not worth their time, but Quillman said it's what his customers want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.