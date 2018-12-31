Liquor stores are welcoming the increased New Year’s Eve business because starting this weekend they’ll have some more competition.
“It’s the busiest day of the year,” owner of Liquor World Forrest Beavin said. “It’s hectic, you have to get a lot of inventory.”
2018 has been a busy year all around for liquor store owners with the new state law allowing them to open on Sundays.
“Hectic,” Beavin said. “It kind of stretches the schedule thin.”
Beavin says he’s glad they were able to extend their hours before the grocery stores, which will be able to sell wine on Sundays starting January 6th.
“It helped because that way you were able to feature your pricing,” Beavin said.
Beavin says they’ll see how much the head start really helped in the New Year.
“You hear a lot of customers say that, that they're still going to shop with us but then when you go over there you see them and they're buying a bottle of wine or boxed wine,” Beavin said.
Some customers say it will be convenient that grocery stores can now sell wine on Sundays, but many say they won’t stop frequenting the small businesses.
"I think I would just do grocery store wine when I just want wine or I'm already doing my grocery shopping,” shopper MD Black said.
The law also allows shoppers to purchase beer, wine and spirits on certain holidays, including Independence Day, Labor Day and New Year’s Day.
