Someone's pried their way into a popular neighborhood bar and taken off with cash and tips from a big Halloween weekend. The Lipstick Lounge was hit by burglars. Metro police said staff arrived Tuesday to find the burglary. There has not been an arrest.
"We do it the old school way," said Angela Gregory, stapling another band flyer to a pole on Woodland St. "We hang up posters around town."
"I bet ya if I hang 50, two people will come," she laughed.
In a neighborhood that's all yellow and orange from the leaves, there's a bright purple building where Angel's band is set for a gig. It's the Lipstick Lounge.
"My band's called Taco Mouth," said Angela. "I play drums."
"All walks of life are welcome there," she continued, looking at the Lipstick Lounge. "It's become a second family for me and the whole east Nashville community. They've been a home away from home for me. They support the community, and we support them back."
Angela's grateful to the owners, Christa Suppan and Jonda Valentine, for this place she feels so welcome, a place for everyone to just eat, drink and karaoke. That's why it's so hard to hear of the crime that's just hit.
"It's just kinda heartbreaking," Angela said. "It's frustrating. I kinda believe in humanity and hope and wish people could just be nice to each other. It ticked me off someone would do this to this bar. They work really hard and in an instant, whoever did this ruined it."
Bartender Leah Epling told News 4 those business owners have already paid the staff their stolen tip money from their own pockets. She said there are no words for how well the owners treat their staff.
Angela said it's things like that that make her proud to play the Lipstick Lounge.
"I love them so much," she said. "It just shows how much they care about this place and the community in general. I hope more people can come out and spend more money than they ever have to help pay back Jonda and Christa for it. I will always play this bar. It's a staple, and I hope it stays here forever."
