NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Lipscomb University College of Education will celebrate local teachers Thursday with free giveaways and a drive-thru event.
Local educators can pick up t-shirts, snacks, new books, K-12 teaching strategies, self-care strategies and more at the event.
Educators - make plans to join us THIS Thursday for this special event!! https://t.co/W1De50YWRy— Lipscomb University (@lipscomb) March 30, 2021
The drive-thru will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and will run through the Allen Arena Loop, located off the Granny White Pike entrance to Lipscomb.
The event is free and open to all local teachers, but advanced reservations are requested.
Attendees can register by emailing jgfain@lipscomb.edu.
