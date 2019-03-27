Metro school students went home with a new pair of shoes on Wednesday.
Business students at Lipscomb University teamed up with Samartian’s Feet International to provide 400 students new shoes.
Children at Carter Lawrence Elementary had their feet washed by volunteers and received a new pair of socks and shoes.
The Dean of Lipscomb’s business school said it’s important to teach their students how to make an impact in business by serving others.
“Some of them are wearing shoes that have obviously been passed down that are two or three sizes too small,” said Ray Eldredge, Dean of Lipscomb’s College of Business. “Not only are they standing up with pride with a new pair of shoes, but they’re comfortable, and I don’t think that’s something they’ll ever forget, and I know we won’t either”
Samaritan’s Feet International hopes to serve 1 million people this year in their Million Shoes Campaign.
