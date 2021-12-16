This rain is not going to be helpful for all the clean-up that still must be done in so many parts of the Midstate. Meteorologist Melanie Layden went out to Kingston Springs to see how residents are preparing for more wet weather.

KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - This rain is not going to be helpful for all the cleanup that still has to be done in so many parts of the Midstate.

When we arrived here this afternoon on Butterworth Drive, one of the hardest hit areas, crews were still working to repair power poles and lines. You can also still smell the smoke in the air. Between breaks in the rain, crews have been burning some of the wood of the many trees that were snapped and that fell during the storm. Most of these homes that were damaged have tarps over them now.

And one group that’s not getting a ton of recognition is the electric crews, who are trying to restore power to the thousands who lost it. News4’s Carley Gordon caught up with some of those linemen today. She joins us live in Kingston springs with their story.

It was a race to get as many homes covered as possible to prevent any more water damage. The rain is going to be sticking around for the next few days, not clearing out entirely until Sunday.

Most of the central plains are also going to be seeing rain hindering cleanup all the way from Texas to Kentucky. Thankfully no severe weather, but we could still see a few isolated thunderstorms producing some gusty wind and heavy downpours.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.