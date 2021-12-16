KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - This rain is not going to be helpful for all the cleanup that still has to be done in so many parts of the Midstate.
When we arrived here this afternoon on Butterworth Drive, one of the hardest hit areas, crews were still working to repair power poles and lines. You can also still smell the smoke in the air. Between breaks in the rain, crews have been burning some of the wood of the many trees that were snapped and that fell during the storm. Most of these homes that were damaged have tarps over them now.
It was a race to get as many homes covered as possible to prevent any more water damage. The rain is going to be sticking around for the next few days, not clearing out entirely until Sunday.
Most of the central plains are also going to be seeing rain hindering cleanup all the way from Texas to Kentucky. Thankfully no severe weather, but we could still see a few isolated thunderstorms producing some gusty wind and heavy downpours.
