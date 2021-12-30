NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation announced several lineup changes ahead of the Jack Daniels New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash celebration.
The Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, and Elle King will no longer be performing at Bicentennial Mall Friday evening. Lady A will now perform on the Bicentennial Mall stage.
Performers that were previously announced will also perform additional music. The party is still scheduled to go until 12:30 a.m.
In addition to the change in lineup, no umbrellas will be allowed on the event site and attendees should bring raincoats, ponchos, or other protective equipment.
Anyone above the age of 11 that wants to attend the event must bring proof of a monitored negative COVID-19 test from December 30 or 31, 2021.
However, an individual may show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination without a timely negative test.
For more information on the event and its performers, visit https://www.visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve/lineup .
